Tornado Watch, Flood Watch active in some Mid-South counties
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch and Flood Watch in some Mid-South counties.
The Tornado Watch is expected to last until 9 p.m. and is active in the following Mid-South counties:
Arkansas
- Crittenden
- Cross
- Lee
- Phillips
- St. Francis
Mississippi
- Coahoma
- Quitman
- Tunica
The Flood Watch is expected to last through Wednesday night into Thursday and is active in the following Mid-South counties:
Arkansas
- Cross
- Mississippi
- Poinsett
More counties are affected outside the First Alert Weather coverage area. To view more details and a full list of counties affected, click here.
