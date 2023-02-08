Toy Truck Drive
Tornado Watch, Flood Watch active in some Mid-South counties

(Pixabay / CC0 1.0)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch and Flood Watch in some Mid-South counties.

The Tornado Watch is expected to last until 9 p.m. and is active in the following Mid-South counties:

Arkansas

  • Crittenden
  • Cross
  • Lee
  • Phillips
  • St. Francis

Mississippi

  • Coahoma
  • Quitman
  • Tunica

The Flood Watch is expected to last through Wednesday night into Thursday and is active in the following Mid-South counties:

Arkansas

  • Cross
  • Mississippi
  • Poinsett

More counties are affected outside the First Alert Weather coverage area. To view more details and a full list of counties affected, click here.

