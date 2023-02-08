Tornado Watch, Flood Watch active in some Mid-South counties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch and Flood Watch in some Mid-South counties.

The Tornado Watch is expected to last until 9 p.m. and is active in the following Mid-South counties:

Arkansas

Crittenden

Cross

Lee

Phillips

St. Francis

Mississippi

Coahoma

Quitman

Tunica

The Flood Watch is expected to last through Wednesday night into Thursday and is active in the following Mid-South counties:

Arkansas

Cross

Mississippi

Poinsett

More counties are affected outside the First Alert Weather coverage area. To view more details and a full list of counties affected, click here.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas until 9 PM CST pic.twitter.com/0uGVZCkkoG — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) February 8, 2023

