‘Tina- The Tina Turner Musical’ to take the stage at the Orpheum Theatre

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tina- The Tina Turner Musical will take the stage at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis February 14 -19.

Cast Member Garrett Turner, who plays the role of Ike Turner, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what show goers can expect and what it was like for him to take on this role.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

