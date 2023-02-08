Storms & strong winds this afternoon and evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stray shower will be possible this morning, but most of the area will remain dry until later today. Scattered showers will start this afternoon and then thunderstorms are expected this evening. Some strong to severe storms will be possible in north Mississippi. It will be windy tonight with gusts up to 30 mph. If storms become severe, wind gusts could be over 40 mph. Even with clouds and showers, high temperatures will still be near 70 this afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with 40% scattered rain and thunderstorms, a Southeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and gusting up to 20 mph. High temperatures in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with 90% rain and thunderstorm, a Southwest wind at 15 to 20 MPH and gusting up to 30 mph, and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the lower 50s and lows near 30.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and chilly with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows again near 30 degrees. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows near 40.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 60 and lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and high temperatures in the lower 60s.

