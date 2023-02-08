Stax Museum welcomes visitors with free Saturday admission

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This Saturday is Family Day at the Stax Museum. In addition to free admission for families, kids of all ages are welcome and will be treated to music, games, activities, crafts, and more.

General admission on Family Day is from 1-4 p.m. and free for everyone.

This event is in memory of Peggy Seesel, and will be sponsored by the Hohenburg Family Foundation.

