Pedestrian killed on I-240 and Walnut Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was killed walking on I-240 Tuesday night.

Memphis police say the pedestrian walked onto the roadway and was struck by a vehicle at I-240 just north of Walnut Grove Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to TDOT, the incident happened just before 8 p.m.

Three northbound lanes and the left shoulder are blocked.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.