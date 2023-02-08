Pedestrian killed on I-240 and Walnut Grove
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was killed walking on I-240 Tuesday night.
Memphis police say the pedestrian walked onto the roadway and was struck by a vehicle at I-240 just north of Walnut Grove Road.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.
According to TDOT, the incident happened just before 8 p.m.
Three northbound lanes and the left shoulder are blocked.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.