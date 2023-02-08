Toy Truck Drive
MSCS Board selects national search firm to recruit next superintendent

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) Board held its business meeting Tuesday night following a series of schedule changes last week due to weather. As expected, the board voted to approve the search firm to help recruit the district’s next superintendent.

The following qualified firms submitted completed applications: Alma Advisory Group; GR Recruiting; Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates; and Ray and Associates.

MSCS Board Chair Althea Greene, General Counsel Kenneth Walker, and newly appointed Chief of Human Resources Quintin Robinson reviewed the applications and recommended Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to the board for a vote.

“While all of the firms were impressive, the selected firm received the highest scores during our review based on their K-12 search experience, commitment to diversity and inclusion, cost and timeline,” said Greene. “They also agreed to utilize the feedback we collected in December and January to help us identify the next leader of MSCS.”

The board unanimously approved Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates and expects to finalize their contract soon.

Greene says they are hoping the search firm can begin the recruitment process toward the end of the month after receiving the research summary of the engagement meetings and survey feedback, which is expected to be shared on February 21.

Greene says community members can continue to follow updates on the search here.

