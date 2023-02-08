Toy Truck Drive
MPD investigating GameStop burglary in East Memphis

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at a GameStop.

On Feb. 6, at 3:49 a.m., officers responded to a prowler call at a GameStop on Winchester Road

Police say video surveillance shows the suspects arrive to the store in white, silver, and black or dark gray SUVs.

Video then shows ten suspects forcing the front door open and enter the businesses.

An undetermined amount of merchandise was taken including the cash register.

At this time, no arrest has been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

