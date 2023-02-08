More rain and a few severe storms on the way after sunset

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A warm front will lift through the Mid-South this afternoon and then a cold front will sweep through tonight. We’ll get a break in the rain this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s north of Memphis to low to mid 70s in north MS. Winds will pick up out of the south at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain will move in with a few severe storms possible from 6-10 PM. Damaging wind or hail will be the primary concern, but a tornado can’t be ruled out, especially in northwest MS. Winds will be south at 15-25 mph turning southwest. Lows will drop into the 40s by tomorrow morning.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Winds will be southwest at 10-15 mph. Lows will drop into the upper 30s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the 40s to low 50s and lows near 30.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and chilly with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows near 30. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

