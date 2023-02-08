Toy Truck Drive
Morant, Jackson help Grizzlies beat Bulls, end 3-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) drives past Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic (9) during the...
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) drives past Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)(Karen Pulfer Focht | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Ja Morant scored 34 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 24 points and five blocks, and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Chicago Bulls 104-89 on Tuesday night.

Desmond Bane finished with 17 points and Brandon Clarke had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who stopped a three-game skid.

Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls, whose three-game winning streak ended. Chicago played without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan because of right hip soreness.

Zach LaVine scored 24 points for Chicago and Ayo Dosunmu added 14 points and six assists.

The Bulls trailed 49-39 at halftime, plagued by 13 turnovers and 30% shooting, including 3 of 16 from 3-point range. But Chicago got rolling in the third behind Vucevic, who had 14 points in the quarter, and LaVine, who contributed 12. The Bulls led 75-72 entering the fourth.

But unlike recent games that Memphis couldn’t close out, the Grizzlies were solid down the stretch, outscoring the Bulls 32-14 in the fourth — including a 10-0 run.

UP NEXT

Bulls: At Brooklyn on Thursday night.

Grizzlies: Host Minnesota on Friday night.

