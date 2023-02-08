Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis native crafts portrait of Tyre Nichols

Jerry Lynn painted the portrait of Tyre Nichols
Jerry Lynn painted the portrait of Tyre Nichols(Jerry Lynn)
By Taylor Tucker
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the world continues to follow the Tyre Nichols’ death, one Memphis native is turning to art to decompress.

Professional artist Jerry Lynn says he wanted to turn this tragic situation into something beautiful. With his latest painting, called “Memphis Blues,” the artist shows a smiling Tyre Nicholas, Tyre’s skateboard, along with Memphis landmarks like the “M”/I-40  bridge and Lorraine Motel.

Lynn said so many people said Tyre was a beautiful person and he wanted to show that.

“Being from Memphis I just wanted to show the history and rich culture that we have here in the city and kind of tie all that together with the wonderful spirit that Tyre had,” Lynn said.

Lynn is a self-taught artist, now living in Texas. He said it took him nearly a week to finish the piece.

“When I painted the painting, my initial thought was the incident that happened with Tyree was just so tragic that I felt I had to do something,” Lynn said. “At the same time just show his spirit through artwork. I kind of put my soul and heart into it and I think people really resonated with the image. "

Lynn wants this painting to be both uplifting and inspiring.

Tyre Nichols portrait by Jerry Lynn
Tyre Nichols portrait by Jerry Lynn(Jerry Lynn)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Lawler
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Deputies arrested 42-year-old William Jason Thomas on suspicion of second-degree assault on a...
Sheriff: Deputy ‘terminated’ following assault arrest
(L-R) Taveion Rogers, Traveion Rogers, Felicia Wilson, Damelia Hurt
Amber Alert issued for 2 teens from Jackson, Tenn., 1 suspect arrested
Police say the suspects stopped and robbed an electronics store during their car ride through...
WATCH: Suspects race car through mall in ‘audacious’ robbery

Latest News

Steel manufacturer to open $6M Memphis plant, create 129 jobs
MSS Steel Tubes USA to open first U.S. plant in Memphis, creating nearly 130 new jobs
Memphis Police Department
Man hospitalized after Whitehaven shooting
Memphis Civil Rights Legend Georgia King
Memphis civil rights legend Georgia King passes away
STAX Museum
Stax Museum welcomes visitors with free Saturday admission