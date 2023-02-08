Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis civil rights legend Georgia King passes away

Memphis Civil Rights Legend Georgia King
Memphis Civil Rights Legend Georgia King(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis civil rights activist Georgia King has passed away. The Memphis trailblazer passed on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

King, who was known as “Mother King” in the community, is leaving behind a legacy of helping others .

Starting her career in activism in her early twenties, she became a spokeswoman for the homeless living in the Memphis community. She made feeding and caring for the poor and down-trodden her personal mission. “I plant seeds,” she stated. “And find my courage and direction from the Lord.”

King also founded the Memphis Bus Riders Union in 2012 in an effort to secure fair treatment for riders of all colors and creeds.

King was awarded the MLK 50 Award for Leadership and Activism in the year 2018.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Lawler
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Deputies arrested 42-year-old William Jason Thomas on suspicion of second-degree assault on a...
Sheriff: Deputy ‘terminated’ following assault arrest
(L-R) Taveion Rogers, Traveion Rogers, Felicia Wilson, Damelia Hurt
Amber Alert issued for 2 teens from Jackson, Tenn., 1 suspect arrested
Police say the suspects stopped and robbed an electronics store during their car ride through...
WATCH: Suspects race car through mall in ‘audacious’ robbery

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
Man hospitalized after Whitehaven shooting
Jerry Lynn painted the portrait of Tyre Nichols
Memphis native crafts portrait of Tyre Nichols
STAX Museum
Stax Museum welcomes visitors with free Saturday admission
surveillance
Video shows suspects burglarizing Smooth Wireless in Whitehaven