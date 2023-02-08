Memphis civil rights legend Georgia King passes away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis civil rights activist Georgia King has passed away. The Memphis trailblazer passed on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

King, who was known as “Mother King” in the community, is leaving behind a legacy of helping others .

Starting her career in activism in her early twenties, she became a spokeswoman for the homeless living in the Memphis community. She made feeding and caring for the poor and down-trodden her personal mission. “I plant seeds,” she stated. “And find my courage and direction from the Lord.”

King also founded the Memphis Bus Riders Union in 2012 in an effort to secure fair treatment for riders of all colors and creeds.

King was awarded the MLK 50 Award for Leadership and Activism in the year 2018.

