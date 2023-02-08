Memphis Animal Services hopes to make ‘love connections’ with matchmaking adoption event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) is offering a “Love Connection Matchmaking Quiz” for potential adopters and fosters to help secure Valentines for shelter pets.

The Love Connection Matchmaking Quiz will be available to take from Wednesday, Feb. 8, through Valentine’s Day: Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The questionnaire will pose a brief sequence of questions to the possible adoptive or foster to identify what they’re searching for in a relationship. Within 48 hours, staff and volunteers will recommend three adoptive dog matches for each participant to either:

·Take the dog home for the weekend for a Valentine’s Sleepover

· Foster and help the dog get adopted

· Adopt

Any participant who falls in love and decides to adopt one of their matches may do so for just $14, which includes spay/neuter, microchip, immunizations, heartworm test (and treatment meds if necessary), collar, leash, and a personalized ID tag.

“Whether you’re looking for a long-term relationship or you’re afraid of commitment, our matchmakers can help you fall head over paws,” said Alexis Pugh, Memphis Animal Services Director. “We have more than 300 dogs, so we’re bound to have at least one who’s perfect for you.”

MAS is unable to hold any pets, including dogs given as prospective mates to Love Connection participants. Participants in Love Connection are advised to visit the shelter or call the foster parent as soon as possible to meet their matches in order to increase the possibility that the dog will still be available.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.