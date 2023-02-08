Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man with more than 100 warrants arrested after holding up traffic, authorities say

Texas authorities report Kenneth English was arrested with more than 100 outstanding warrants.
Texas authorities report Kenneth English was arrested with more than 100 outstanding warrants.(Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)
By Angela Bonilla and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say they have arrested a man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

According to authorities in Harris County, deputies received reports of a man, later identified as 55-year-old Kenneth English, impeding traffic while walking on a roadway on Feb. 3.

English was taken into custody after deputies arrived at the scene.

Authorities said an investigation revealed 103 open misdemeanor warrants out for English’s arrest.

The 55-year-old was booked into the Harris County Jail with court and bond information currently pending, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man saves infant twins left in Frayser home
Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Jerry Lawler
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home
Officer hugging the individual
Memphis police talk 17-year-old off edge of I-40 Bridge
Leeland Korman was jumping on a trampoline with his sister last week when their heads collided.
8-year-old suffers stroke after colliding with sister on trampoline

Latest News

New details about the Chinese balloon incident are surfacing.
Balloon fallout: Beijing wants debris back
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
LIVE: Biden declares in State of Union US is ‘unbowed, unbroken’
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them more than $4,000 for coffee
A serious fan of the Boston Bruins, Walsh showed an encyclopedic knowledge of the sport in...
AP sources: Walsh to leave Biden Cabinet for NHL union
MSCS Board selects national search firm to recruit next superintendent