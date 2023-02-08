Man hospitalized after Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday just before 11 p.m.

The shooting happened near a home on Windham Road in Whitehaven.

A male victim who suffered an apparent gunshot wound was found taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.