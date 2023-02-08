Toy Truck Drive
Man hospitalized after Whitehaven shooting

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday just before 11 p.m.

The shooting happened near a home on Windham Road in Whitehaven.

A male victim who suffered an apparent gunshot wound was found taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

