Governor Lee announces plan for another grocery tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennesseans may soon see some relief again at the grocery store.

Governor Bill Lee announced another grocery tax holiday is in the works.

The grocery tax holiday last year lasted for a month, but this year shoppers are shocked to hear the governor is pushing for an extended holiday.

“Holy cow! So, that’s almost 15,” Bill Hawkins said.

Hawkins’ reaction to seeing how much he spends almost weekly just on grocery sales tax alone.

“That’s definitely up,” Hawkins said while looking at his receipt.

It’s something Lee Lee is trying to change temporarily, knowing Hawkins isn’t the only one suffering from the spike in food prices and tax.

“Some days I’m spending 15 dollars more and others days 30 dollars more. It’s just every day I expect it to go up a little more,” Emma Ohm said.

Ohm said she use to head to the grocery store almost weekly, but now that’s not the case

“I’m going to the store a little less because everything is just getting crazy,” Ohm said.

The USDA said food prices this year just keep rising, from meats up 12% to dairy products up 8%. Some shoppers said prices are shocking them weekly.

“I do eat eggs so that has been annoying. I have friends that own chickens, I’m like, well if I have to I’ll get them the natural way,” Ohm said.

Lee said the tax free grocery period would last three months instead of just one. It would begin in August and end on Oct. 31.

“Hey let’s have 12 months,” Hawkins said. “Three is good though. That’s better than none.”

Hawkins said he’s now praying these holidays lead to an official change in food sales tax.

