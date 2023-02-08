Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Governor Lee announces plan for another grocery tax holiday

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced he will ask for another grocery tax holiday in the state.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennesseans may soon see some relief again at the grocery store.

Governor Bill Lee announced another grocery tax holiday is in the works.

The grocery tax holiday last year lasted for a month, but this year shoppers are shocked to hear the governor is pushing for an extended holiday.

“Holy cow! So, that’s almost 15,” Bill Hawkins said.

Hawkins’ reaction to seeing how much he spends almost weekly just on grocery sales tax alone.

“That’s definitely up,” Hawkins said while looking at his receipt.

RELATED COVERAGE: What store has the cheapest groceries in Nashville?

It’s something Lee Lee is trying to change temporarily, knowing Hawkins isn’t the only one suffering from the spike in food prices and tax.

“Some days I’m spending 15 dollars more and others days 30 dollars more. It’s just every day I expect it to go up a little more,” Emma Ohm said.

Ohm said she use to head to the grocery store almost weekly, but now that’s not the case

“I’m going to the store a little less because everything is just getting crazy,” Ohm said.

The USDA said food prices this year just keep rising, from meats up 12% to dairy products up 8%. Some shoppers said prices are shocking them weekly.

“I do eat eggs so that has been annoying. I have friends that own chickens, I’m like, well if I have to I’ll get them the natural way,” Ohm said.

Lee said the tax free grocery period would last three months instead of just one. It would begin in August and end on Oct. 31.

“Hey let’s have 12 months,” Hawkins said. “Three is good though. That’s better than none.”

Hawkins said he’s now praying these holidays lead to an official change in food sales tax.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Lawler
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Deputies arrested 42-year-old William Jason Thomas on suspicion of second-degree assault on a...
Sheriff: Deputy ‘terminated’ following assault arrest
(L-R) Taveion Rogers, Traveion Rogers, Felicia Wilson, Damelia Hurt
Amber Alert issued for 2 teens from Jackson, Tenn., 1 suspect arrested
Linda Thompson is forever grateful to everyone who helped after she suffered cardiac arrest at...
Woman saved by gym members after suffering cardiac arrest during workout

Latest News

job fair
30+ businesses to attend ‘EmployAbility Job Fair’  in Southaven 
Memphis Animal Services is offering a “Love Connection Matchmaking Quiz to help secure...
Memphis Animal Services hopes to make ‘love connections’ with matchmaking adoption event
Demetrius Haley, one of the 5 former MPD officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols
Woman alleges former MPD Officer Haley assisted in 2021 arrest that dislocated shoulder blade
Carlos Moore client video
Carlos Moore client video
After over a month of back-and-forth, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (MLH) and Blue Cross Blue...
BCBST, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare reaches agreement for BlueCare Tennessee