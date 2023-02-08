Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

East High School unveils new broadcast studio

By Taylor Tucker
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It won’t be long before we see more future broadcasters from East High School on the big screen.

On Tuesday, East High unveiled its new Mustang TV Studio, a dream two years in the making, now a reality.

With the help of donations, fundraisers, and gifted studio sets from local TV stations including Action News 5, East High students now have a studio to enhance their broadcast and producing skills with hands-on experience.

Right now, over 100 students are in the program.

“We want this to be the best opportunity possible,” said East High Audio/Visual Production teacher Marshonn Calvin. “We are planting seeds over here. Getting them in filmmaking, video production competition. We are getting them in there so they can learn.”

Along with several Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) board members, Action News Five’s very own Joe Birch shared encouraging words to the students making strides in broadcast TV.

East High students say they’re excited about the school’s upgraded foundation for broadcast education.

“Making sure that every student succeeds, and that we... here at East High School, inspire, challenge and equip the next generation of scholars... I expect this program to grow and even expand from this classroom to many different classrooms, internships, and partnerships,” said Kaleb Sy, a senior at East High.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man saves infant twins left in Frayser home
Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Officer hugging the individual
Memphis police talk 17-year-old off edge of I-40 Bridge
Leeland Korman was jumping on a trampoline with his sister last week when their heads collided.
8-year-old suffers stroke after colliding with sister on trampoline
Jerry Lawler
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home

Latest News

Malco Theatres will not follow AMC’s ticket pricing change, company says
Memphis Fire Chief Gena Sweat and Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis.
MPD and MFD Chiefs called to present reform proposals at Memphis City Council
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-February 7, 2023
TVA discusses full review of December’s rolling blackouts
TVA discusses full review of December’s rolling blackouts