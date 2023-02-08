East High School unveils new broadcast studio

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It won’t be long before we see more future broadcasters from East High School on the big screen.

On Tuesday, East High unveiled its new Mustang TV Studio, a dream two years in the making, now a reality.

With the help of donations, fundraisers, and gifted studio sets from local TV stations including Action News 5, East High students now have a studio to enhance their broadcast and producing skills with hands-on experience.

Right now, over 100 students are in the program.

“We want this to be the best opportunity possible,” said East High Audio/Visual Production teacher Marshonn Calvin. “We are planting seeds over here. Getting them in filmmaking, video production competition. We are getting them in there so they can learn.”

Along with several Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) board members, Action News Five’s very own Joe Birch shared encouraging words to the students making strides in broadcast TV.

East High students say they’re excited about the school’s upgraded foundation for broadcast education.

“Making sure that every student succeeds, and that we... here at East High School, inspire, challenge and equip the next generation of scholars... I expect this program to grow and even expand from this classroom to many different classrooms, internships, and partnerships,” said Kaleb Sy, a senior at East High.

