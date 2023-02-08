Toy Truck Drive
City Council moving forward with Memphis police reform ordinances

City council holds meeting Tuesday afternoon to dsicuss police reform
City council holds meeting Tuesday afternoon to dsicuss police reform
By Bria Bolden
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly a month after Tyre Nichols’ death, the Memphis City Council passed multiple ordinances on the first round of voting on police reform.

“On January 7, Tyre was beaten to death, and today is February 7 and we are still talking about it,” said one speaker.

Memphians who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting all urged city leaders to act as well as consider recommendations from the community.

“Resolutions have no teeth. Resolutions simply request the administration to take certain action,” said Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. “Ordinances are concrete law and sets what can be done and what cannot be done. If you want change, you want to see ordinances because it’s what’s law.”

Six ordinances were passed by Council: one establishes a procedure for an annual independent review of MPD’s training academy and techniques, another modifies city code to clarify methods of enforcing traffic violations to prevent “racial disparities and protect public safety,” another requires the division of police services to use only marked vehicles for traffic stops, and another creates a public safety reporting protocol for MPD based on CLERB recommendations, giving them the ability to investigate and review police reports, another mandates an independent investigation of police occurrences involving the use of excessive, unwarranted, and/or lethal force, including the death or serious injury of persons in police custody, and the sixth requires MPD to regularly report data on traffic stops, arrests, use of force, and complaints.

Many public speakers are happy to see city leaders take action, but don’t want it to stop there.

Many community members want council members to consider recommendations from Decarcerate Memphis and get rid of specialized units at MPD.

“Council women and men, this is our moment and I know because sometimes we like to think that I would’ve done something different back then or I would’ve been there. And now we have an opportunity to be on the right side of history,” said one speaker.

The ordinances must go through two more rounds of voting.

The council will vote on these items again and could make changes to them at their next meeting on February 21.

Council also passed two resolutions showing support for making the use of force a fireable offense and misusing body-worn cameras, disqualifying officers from a promotion.

The second resolution passed by the city council showed support for the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act.

