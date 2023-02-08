Bluff City Life: International Holocaust Remembrance Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorates the liberation of Auschwitz in 1945. This show is dedicated to the 10 million lives lost, to the hundreds of survivors that settled in Memphis, Tenn, to their families, and the Jewish community of the Greater Memphis Area.

Never Again, We Remember

As the number of Holocaust survivors across the globe dwindles, their descendants increase, and alongside them, the Jewish population grows. Now, in our city, we are fortunate to have a large and diverse Jewish community that welcomed hundreds of survivors at the end of the war, and they share why it’s important to refresh ourselves with this part of history.

Featuring: Layala Males | Rabbi Akiva Males | Shoshana Cenker | Lauren Acklin | Allen Raich

Moments from the Holocaust

Watch the first hand testimony of one woman’s endurance, after her family was sent to Nazi camps, and the inspiring message her daughter continues to share.

For many years in Memphis, Holocaust Survivor Paula Kelman, of blessed memory and her daughter Dorothy Goldwin would speak in schools, churches, community centers, & other organizations about the lessons learned from the Holocaust and her life before and after.

How Hatred Grew into the Holocaust

A tragic history that cannot be forgotten. Go back in time at the start of Hitler’s plan before the massacre.

Belinda Fish | Director & Education Coordinator at The Belz Museum of Asian and Judaic Art

The gallery of Judaic art is located inside the The Belz Museum of Asian and Judaic Art, Downtown Memphis.

Lessons from History to Strengthen Community

Reflections from our rabbis that sit down together, and share stories to unite and uplift the community in the fight against hatred.

Rabbi Abe Schacter-Gampel | Director for the Center of Jewish Life and Learning at the Memphis Jewish Community Center

Rabbi Micah D. Greenstein, D.D. | Senior Rabbi at Temple Israel

Surviving the Holocaust, Stories from Descendants

The impact of the Holocaust is felt generations later, and a grandson of survivors shares his family’s story and what he’s learned.

“One of the reasons why my grandparents were for me always a source of such inspiration, how do you go through all of that and then still find strength within yourself to live a good life to achieve great things in this life, to be happy, to you know, get on with it. After all of that...”

Žak Ozmo | Third Generation Holocaust Survivor & War Refugee

How Your Voice Can Be a Tool for Positive Change

The next generation of Holocaust Survivors sit down and share what they’ve learned and what messages are important to learn from the past, today.

Dorothy Goldwin | Second Generation Holocaust Survivor

Žak Ozmo | Third Generation Holocaust Survivor & War Refugee

The Holocaust Memorial Gallery

To remember the Holocaust victims and honor their lives, see how this museum in Memphis tells their story.

Belinda Fish | Director & Education Coordinator at The Belz Museum of Asian and Judaic Art

The Holocaust Memorial Gallery is located inside the The Belz Museum of Asian and Judaic Art, Downtown Memphis.

Never Again. Never Forget.

Special thanks to everyone involved, on-camera and behind-the-scenes, as you shared your time and perspectives to educate the Mid-South.

