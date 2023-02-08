Bluff City Life: International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorates the liberation of Auschwitz in 1945. This show is dedicated to the 10 million lives lost, to the hundreds of survivors that settled in Memphis, Tenn, to their families, and the Jewish community of the Greater Memphis Area.
As the number of Holocaust survivors across the globe dwindles, their descendants increase, and alongside them, the Jewish population grows. Now, in our city, we are fortunate to have a large and diverse Jewish community that welcomed hundreds of survivors at the end of the war, and they share why it’s important to refresh ourselves with this part of history.
Featuring: Layala Males | Rabbi Akiva Males | Shoshana Cenker | Lauren Acklin | Allen Raich
Watch the first hand testimony of one woman’s endurance, after her family was sent to Nazi camps, and the inspiring message her daughter continues to share.
For many years in Memphis, Holocaust Survivor Paula Kelman, of blessed memory and her daughter Dorothy Goldwin would speak in schools, churches, community centers, & other organizations about the lessons learned from the Holocaust and her life before and after.
How Hatred Grew into the Holocaust
A tragic history that cannot be forgotten. Go back in time at the start of Hitler’s plan before the massacre.
Belinda Fish | Director & Education Coordinator at The Belz Museum of Asian and Judaic Art
The gallery of Judaic art is located inside the The Belz Museum of Asian and Judaic Art, Downtown Memphis.
Lessons from History to Strengthen Community
Reflections from our rabbis that sit down together, and share stories to unite and uplift the community in the fight against hatred.
Rabbi Abe Schacter-Gampel | Director for the Center of Jewish Life and Learning at the Memphis Jewish Community Center
Rabbi Micah D. Greenstein, D.D. | Senior Rabbi at Temple Israel
Surviving the Holocaust, Stories from Descendants
The impact of the Holocaust is felt generations later, and a grandson of survivors shares his family’s story and what he’s learned.
Žak Ozmo | Third Generation Holocaust Survivor & War Refugee
How Your Voice Can Be a Tool for Positive Change
The next generation of Holocaust Survivors sit down and share what they’ve learned and what messages are important to learn from the past, today.
Dorothy Goldwin | Second Generation Holocaust Survivor
Žak Ozmo | Third Generation Holocaust Survivor & War Refugee
The Holocaust Memorial Gallery
To remember the Holocaust victims and honor their lives, see how this museum in Memphis tells their story.
Special thanks to everyone involved, on-camera and behind-the-scenes, as you shared your time and perspectives to educate the Mid-South.
