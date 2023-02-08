Toy Truck Drive
Best Life: Using A.I. to help determine if an epilepsy patient can drive

By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – About three million American adults have epilepsy.

Every state has different requirements when it comes to driving with the condition, the most common is that patients be seizure-free for a specific period of time and submit a doctor’s evaluation.

Researchers at Yale University are using the power of artificial intelligence to help more accurately assess a patient’s safety behind the wheel.

There’s a huge sense of freedom when you’re behind the wheel, but it’s also a skill that requires you to avoid distractions. This can be difficult for people with epilepsy.

Medication or deep brain stimulation may control the severity of seizures, but sometimes it’s hard to detect brief periods of abnormal brain activity.

“We have a real challenge when people don’t think they’re having these episodes anymore,” said Yale School of Medicine neuroscientist, Dr. Hal Blumenfeld, MD, PhD.

Those episodes are called spike-wave discharges. Dr. Blumenfeld and colleagues gathered information from a large group of patients who were tested with EEG during a spike-wave discharge to see if they could respond normally. Then they fed that information into a computer.

“Basically, we have to teach it to tell the difference between brainwave activity that’s safe and brainwave activity that’s not safe for driving and for responding,” said Dr. Blumenfeld.

Right now, doctors use behavioral testing to determine if a patient can drive. Using AI, researchers say 65% of the patients who were cleared by behavioral testing would not be able to drive under the AI test – showing that EEG testing may be a more accurate way to predict driver safety.

Dr. Blumenfeld says more studies – with information from an even larger number of patients – would fine-tune the artificial intelligence, making it even more accurate. He says EEG testing can be done in a doctor’s office, which would make it easily accessible for patients.

Contributors to this news report include: Cyndy McGrath, Producer; Kirk Manson, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.

