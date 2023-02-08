Toy Truck Drive
BCBST, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare reaches agreement for BlueCare Tennessee

After over a month of back-and-forth, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (MLH) and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee (BCBST) could not find common ground on a contract renewal by the Dec. 31, 2022 deadline, leaving thousands without coverage in the MLH network.(WMC)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - BlueCross Blue Shield of Tennessee (BCBST) and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced Wednesday afternoon that they have reached an agreement for BlueCare Tennessee health plans that serve Tennessee Medicaid participants.

The new agreement, which takes effect immediately, allows members of BlueCare Tennessee, TenneCareSelect, CoverKids, and BlueCare Plus, the Dual Special Needs Plan (D-SNP), in-network access to Methodist Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital facilities.

TennCare covers healthcare services for mostly low-income pregnant women, parents or caregivers of minor children, as well as children and individuals who are elderly or have a disability.

“We are grateful to our provider partners in the Memphis area who delivered vital support for BlueCare members while we worked to reach an agreement,” said Cambron.

Leaders from BCBST and the Methodist are still working to reach an agreement that would restore access for members with health insurance through their employer or an individual health plan. Members of BlueCross Medicare Advantage are not impacted by this dispute.

For additional information about BlueCare Tennessee, visit bcbstnews.com.

