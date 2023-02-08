BCBST, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare reaches agreement for BlueCare Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - BlueCross Blue Shield of Tennessee (BCBST) and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced Wednesday afternoon that they have reached an agreement for BlueCare Tennessee health plans that serve Tennessee Medicaid participants.

The new agreement, which takes effect immediately, allows members of BlueCare Tennessee, TenneCareSelect, CoverKids, and BlueCare Plus, the Dual Special Needs Plan (D-SNP), in-network access to Methodist Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital facilities.

“Providing the safest and highest quality care to our community, especially our most vulnerable patients remains our top priority. This agreement, while a major step forward, represents a fraction of what we can accomplish when insurance companies put the interests of their patients first. We look forward to continued negotiations to return insurance coverage to all of the BCBST members we are so privileged to serve.”

TennCare covers healthcare services for mostly low-income pregnant women, parents or caregivers of minor children, as well as children and individuals who are elderly or have a disability.

We’re pleased to continue our vital and beneficial work alongside Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare for the people of West Tennessee. This contract ensures that BlueCare members will be able to access health care, long-term support services, childhood wellness visits and more with support from the teams they trust.

“We are grateful to our provider partners in the Memphis area who delivered vital support for BlueCare members while we worked to reach an agreement,” said Cambron.

Leaders from BCBST and the Methodist are still working to reach an agreement that would restore access for members with health insurance through their employer or an individual health plan. Members of BlueCross Medicare Advantage are not impacted by this dispute.

For additional information about BlueCare Tennessee, visit bcbstnews.com.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.