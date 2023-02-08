1 injured, 2 detained after shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Parkway Villiage left one man injured.

Memphis Police Department responded to the shooting at 12:33 a.m. on Cochese Avenue.

According to officers, the man was found with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the Regional One hospital in critical condition.

MPD says they have two suspects detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

