1 injured, 2 detained after shooting in Parkway Village

(WMC Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Parkway Villiage left one man injured.

Memphis Police Department responded to the shooting at 12:33 a.m. on Cochese Avenue.

According to officers, the man was found with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the Regional One hospital in critical condition.

MPD says they have two suspects detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

