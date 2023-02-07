Toy Truck Drive
West Memphis police investigating homicide case

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphis police are investigating a homicide that took place on February 5.

The authorities received a call that a man had been shot near a home on S.L. Henry Street near South Walker Street. Officers later identified the man as Kaveyon Caruthers, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. EMS arrived on the scene to tend to Caruthers, but he did not survive his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone who may have seen something is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 870-732-7554.

