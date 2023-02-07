Warm, dry pattern in place, but clouds are increasing and rain will soon follow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly flow is driving warm air into the Mid-South as the week begins and this pattern will continue, but it is also driving Gulf moisture into the area ahead of a low pressure system that will bring rain and thunderstorms by mid-week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 10 MPH and overnight lows near 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers mainly after midnight along with an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Rainfall will average one to two inches in most areas with higher amounts possible in some communities. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain during the early morning hours along with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows near 40. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s and lows near 30.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and chilly with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows near 30. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

