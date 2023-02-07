Toy Truck Drive
Warm & cloudy today, but temperatures drop at the end of the week

WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:35 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s mostly cloudy this morning and we will hold onto clouds for the rest of the day. Even with clouds, high temperatures will still reach nearly 70 degrees. A stray shower will be possible this afternoon and evening, but most of the area will remain dry.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a 20% chance of a stray shower, a South wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers mainly after midnight along with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: A warm front will lift through the Mid-South in the afternoon and then a cold front will sweep through in the evening on Wednesday. It will be cloudy with periods of rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Rainfall will average one to two inches in most areas with higher amounts possible in some communities. A few strong storms will be possible in north Mississippi, especially in the evening. Damaging winds will be the primary concern. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain during the early morning hours along with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows near 40. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s and lows near 30. Drizzle will be possible Friday, but most of the area will avoid the rain.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and chilly with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows near 30. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

