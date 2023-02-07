USPS temporarily suspends retail window services at White Station facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Effective immediately, the United States Postal Service retail window services at the following facility are temporarily suspended:

White Station

5821 Park Ave

Memphis, TN 38119

P.O. Box services will remain at White Station.

P.O. Box Lobby Hours of Operation:

Mon-Fri: 24 Hours

Sat: 24 Hours

Sun: 24 Hours

Retail window services will be available at the following nearby alternate location:

Mendenhall Station

521 Erin Dr.

Memphis, TN 38117

Retail Hours of Operation:

Mon-Fri: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sat: 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Sun: Closed

There is no reason listed for the suspension.

