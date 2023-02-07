USPS temporarily suspends retail window services at White Station facility
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Effective immediately, the United States Postal Service retail window services at the following facility are temporarily suspended:
White Station
5821 Park Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
P.O. Box services will remain at White Station.
P.O. Box Lobby Hours of Operation:
Mon-Fri: 24 Hours
Sat: 24 Hours
Sun: 24 Hours
Retail window services will be available at the following nearby alternate location:
Mendenhall Station
521 Erin Dr.
Memphis, TN 38117
Retail Hours of Operation:
Mon-Fri: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Sat: 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Sun: Closed
There is no reason listed for the suspension.
