Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

USPS temporarily suspends retail window services at White Station facility

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Effective immediately, the United States Postal Service retail window services at the following facility are temporarily suspended:

White Station

5821 Park Ave

Memphis, TN 38119

P.O. Box services will remain at White Station.

P.O. Box Lobby Hours of Operation:

Mon-Fri: 24 Hours

Sat: 24 Hours

Sun: 24 Hours

Retail window services will be available at the following nearby alternate location:

Mendenhall Station

521 Erin Dr.

Memphis, TN 38117

Retail Hours of Operation:

Mon-Fri:  9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sat: 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Sun: Closed

There is no reason listed for the suspension.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man saves infant twins left in Frayser home
Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Officer hugging the individual
Memphis police talk 17-year-old off edge of I-40 Bridge
Leeland Korman was jumping on a trampoline with his sister last week when their heads collided.
8-year-old suffers stroke after colliding with sister on trampoline
Jerry Lawler
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home

Latest News

Malco Theatres will not follow AMC’s ticket pricing change, company says
Memphis Fire Chief Gena Sweat and Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis.
MPD and MFD Chiefs called to present reform proposals at Memphis City Council
East High School unveils new broadcast studio
East High School unveils new broadcast studio
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-February 7, 2023
TVA discusses full review of December’s rolling blackouts
TVA discusses full review of December’s rolling blackouts