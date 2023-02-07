Toy Truck Drive
Teen arrested for armed carjacking in Jackson

Fementa Robinson Jr.
Fementa Robinson Jr.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for armed carjacking on February 5.

A press release says Fementa Robinson Jr.,16, was taken into custody at 4:30 p.m.

According to JPD, the incident occurred on JR Lynch Street around 10:13 a.m. the same day.

If you have any additional information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

