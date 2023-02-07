Shelby County Clerk gives update on issues the office has faced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, February 7, the Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert gave updates to the County Commissioners on the issues that the office has faced for the past few years.

Halbert stated that the team has been experiencing a number of challenges for the last four years. Among those difficulties is a number of requests that have not been granted.

The commissioners were informed that over 100,000 plates had been assigned to the Clerk’s office but only 50,000 transactions were completed.

“We have enough revenue generated to clean this office up but the challenges of having our hands tied has been exhausting, but I’m really proud of the work our teams done,” Halbert said. “We can’t apologize more to the public more for the poor experience it has created and Mr. Chair, we’re looking forward to moving forward with opening up the new location.”

Though there are still plans to open the new Riverdale location, the office is still facing a number of hurdles they have yet to overcome.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.