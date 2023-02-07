Multiple agencies conducting review of MPD’s ‘use of force’ policies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland announced he has requested The United States Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Service (COPS) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) to investigate Memphis Police Department’s special units programs and their use of force policies.

Both organizations focus on community policing tactics. They also are invited to departments to collaborate with law enforcement to weed out issues within the force.

Former Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich, who was in office at the time the MPD’s disbanded SCORPION unit started, said she was proud Strickland has taken this step.

“I’m proud of the mayor for doing this and this is something the police department embraces. If there are suggested changes, so be it,” said Weirich.

Current DA Steve Mulroy agrees with his predecessor but said he doesn’t know if the DOJ will stop here.

“The Tyre Nichols’ case is definitely not the only incident that brings cause for concern in recent years for the Memphis Police Department,” Mulroy told Action News 5.

Mulroy said he’s heard advocates for police reform calling for a full “patterns or practice” investigation by the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division.

According to the DOJ website, “pattern-or-practice” investigations are a tool used to bring lawful and fair policing. It goes on to describe how DOJ has used this process in communities across the nation to reform serious patterns and practices of excessive force, biased policing and other unconstitutional practices by law enforcement.

“There might very well be a case to be made for that,” Mulroy said on Monday afternoon. “But this announcement by Mayor Strickland is a first step.”

