Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis Showboats’ 2023 USFL schedule released

Memphis Showboats Schedule Released
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Showboats have their 2023 schedule finalized.

The new Showboats will kick off their season on Saturday, April 15 at 4:30 p.m. against the Philadelphia Stars.

The Showboats are part of the revamped USFL, which played its inaugural season in 2022.

The Showboats name harkens back to the original Memphis Showboats, who were apart of the original USFL in 1984 and 1985.

The team is led by head coach Todd Haley, the former head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team will play their home games at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, along with the Houston Gamblers.

The full Showboats schedule is as follows (home games in bold):

  1. vs Philadelphia Stars - April 15 | 4:30 p.m.
  2. @ Birmingham Stallions - April 22 | 7 p.m.
  3. @ Houston Gamblers - April 29 | 7 p.m.
  4. @ Michigan Panthers - May 6 | 7:30 p.m.
  5. @ New Orleans Breakers - May 14 | 3 p.m.
  6. vs Pittsburgh Maulers - May 20 | 12:30 p.m.
  7. vs Houston Gamblers - May 28 | 2 p.m.
  8. @ New Jersey Generals - June 4 | 1 p.m.
  9. vs New Orleans Breakers - June 10 | 3 p.m.
  10. vs Birmingham Stallions - June 17 | 4 p.m.

Tickets are available by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man saves infant twins left in Frayser home
Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Officer hugging the individual
Memphis police talk 17-year-old off edge of I-40 Bridge
Leeland Korman was jumping on a trampoline with his sister last week when their heads collided.
8-year-old suffers stroke after colliding with sister on trampoline
A food vendor is apologizing for the meal served on the first day of Black History Month.
Vendor apologizes for school lunch served on first day of Black History Month

Latest News

Memphis Showboats
Memphis Showboats’ 2023 USFL schedule released
Players of the Indiana Pacers and Memphis Grizzlies exchange words in the second half of the...
NBA confirms incident between Morant’s acquaintances, Pacers
A headshot of senior forward Deandre Williams
Williams lands AAC weekly honor roll award
Mississippi company makes paint to be used on field at Super Bowl LVII