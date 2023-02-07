MPD chief requests decertification of 5 former officers; documents say 1 sent photos of Nichols on the ground to others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis has sent a request to the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission for the decertification of the five former Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols.

Newly-acquired documents detail the policy violations that warrant this request, including excessive force, deceit and one instance of an officer taking pictures of Nichols on the ground with his personal cell phone and sending them to several others while on duty.

Davis requested the change in status for Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Tadarrius Bean. Those five officers have all been charged with second-degree murder for Nichols’ death.

The decertification process involves the revocation of the certificate or license of a police officer who commits certain kinds of misconduct as specified by state law or administrative regulations. Decertification would prevent the former officers from moving to another department in Tennessee.

All five former officers were members of the since-disbanded SCORPION Unit, a specialized 50-person unit made up of three components: crime suppression, auto theft task force and gang prevention.

The POST Commission decertification requests were filed by Chief Davis on Jan. 25.

Included with the requests are each former officer’s statements of charges and administrative summons, filed Jan. 14, which detail each former officer’s policy violations with the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

They were later fired from MPD on Jan. 20.

Each statement reads that after Nichols was placed in custody, all officers were captured on body camera footage making multiple unprofessional comments, laughing, and bragging about each other’s involvement.

“Your conversation and lack of concern for the injured subject was witnessed by a civilian... [whose] viewpoint was you and your partners left the injured subject lying on the ground, handcuffed and unattended,” the statements read.

Four out of five former officers were found in violation of body-worn camera (BWC) policy, and either removed their cameras during the arrest or failed to record the incident in its entirety.

Haley faces scrutiny from MPD for being the person responsible for forcing Nichols out of his car at the start of the traffic stop while using loud profanity and deploying pepper spray directly up close to Nichols’ eyes.

“You never told the driver the purpose of the vehicle stop or that he was under arrest... you were also on an active cell phone call where the person overheard the police encounter,” his statement reads.

MPD also found Haley to be untruthful in his narrative of the incident.

“In your incident summary, you wrote that you heard your partner tell the individual, ‘Let my gun go!’ before he was taken to the ground,” the statement reads. “You were also heard making the same statement on body-worn camera to your partners in the presence of witness officers. However, video evidence did not support your oral or written statement and your information was deemed untruthful.”

Haley also took two pictures on his personal cell phone while standing in front of Nichols as he was “obviously injured” on the ground and sent them to six people, according to MPD.

Haley was found in violation of the following policies:

DR 104 - Personal Conduct

DR 108- Truthfulness

DR 120 - Neglect of Duty

DR 301 - Excessive Force/Unnecessary Force

DR 101 - Compliance with Regulations to wit: BWC

DR 603 - Information Concerning Police Business

Bean’s statement of charges reads that during his encounter with Nichols, he held Nichols by one of his arms while his partners kicked, punched and pepper sprayed him several times.

He also admitted to punching Nichols in the face multiple times with a closed fist in his Garrity statement.

Bean also removed his camera on the scene, according to MPD.

Bean was found in violation of the following policies:

DR 104 - Personal Conduct

DR 120 - Neglect of Duty

DR 127 - Duty to Intervene and Reporting Improper Conduct

DR 301 - Excessive Force/Unnecessary Force

DR 101 - Compliance with Regulations to wit: BWC

Smith also restrained Nichols during his beating and failed to record Nichols’ arrest in its entirety, according to MPD.

“Your on-duty conduct was unbecoming, and you neglected your duty to render aid and provide viable details to the emergency medical personnel as a first responder and certified EMT,” his statement reads in part.

Smith was found in violation of the following policies:

DR 104 - Personal Conduct

DR 120 - Neglect of Duty

DR 127 - Duty to Intervene and Reporting Improper Conduct

DR 301 - Excessive Force/Unnecessary Force

DR 101 - Compliance with Regulations to wit: BWC

Mills is the former officer seen on video striking Nichols with a baton three times, according to MPD.

His statement of charges reads that “Although you did not assist with handcuffing the subject, your use of force behavior was excessive, unnecessary, and caused serious bodily injury.”

Mills also removed his camera on the scene, according to MPD.

Mills was found in violation of the following policies:

DR 104 - Personal Conduct

DR 120 - Neglect of Duty

DR 301 - Excessive Force/Unnecessary Force

DR 101 - Compliance with Regulations to wit: BWC

According to MPD, Martin was the person responsible for punching Nichols in the face and kicking him repeatedly while he was on the ground. He was heard on body-worn camera audio making assaultive statements like “B****, put your arm behind your back before I break it,” and “I’mma knock you the f*** out!”

Martin also claimed in his incident report that Nichols’ attempted to grab the gun from his holster, but these claims were found to be deceitful, according to MPD.

“You reported the subject grabbed your duty weapon before you and your partners placed him on the ground,” his statement reads. “However, video evidence does not corroborate your statement in the report. During your Garrity statement, you were afforded the opportunity to review your use of force narrative and told ISB investigators that the details were correct. You failed to disclose you punched the subject in the face and kicked him multiple times... both your oral and written statement was deemed deceitful.”

Martin also removed his camera on the scene, according to MPD.

Martin was found in violation of the following policies:

DR 104 - Personal Conduct

DR 108 - Truthfulness

DR 120 - Neglect of Duty

DR 127 - Duty to Intervene and Reporting Improper Conduct

DR 301 - Excessive Force/Unnecessary Force

DR 101 - Compliance with Regulations to wit: BWC

Memphis City Chief Legal Officer, Jennifer Sink, says seven additional officers violated policy in the Tyre Nichols investigation.

The POST Commission is responsible for developing and enforcing professional standards and training requirements for all local law enforcement officers and is responsible for certifying and decertifying law enforcement officers.

The decertification hearings will take place at the next available POST Commission meeting following 30 days after the service of the notice. At this meeting or at any time during the process, the former officers will have the ability to voluntarily surrender their certification.

A date and time for the former officers’ decertification hearings has not been finalized.

