Memphis City Council to present resolution on MPD policies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council meets on Tuesday to discuss Memphis police and plans to correct the behavior of its officers, in the wake of the Tyre Nichols death investigation.

There are several proposed ordinances on the table.

One proposed ordinance would require officers to only use appropriately marked law enforcement vehicles for traffic stops.

The Memphis Police Department Chief CJ Davis and Memphis Fire Department chief Gina Sweat are expected to speak before the council.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.