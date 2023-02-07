Toy Truck Drive
Memphis City Council to present resolution on MPD policies

By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council meets on Tuesday to discuss Memphis police and plans to correct the behavior of its officers, in the wake of the Tyre Nichols death investigation.

There are several proposed ordinances on the table.

One proposed ordinance would require officers to only use appropriately marked law enforcement vehicles for traffic stops.

The Memphis Police Department Chief CJ Davis and Memphis Fire Department chief Gina Sweat are expected to speak before the council.

