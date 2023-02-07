Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man scales Phoenix skyscraper

A man was seen scaling a skyscraper in Phoenix.
A man was seen scaling a skyscraper in Phoenix.(Source: Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Rescue crews were waiting at the top of Chase Tower as a man scaled the building Tuesday morning..

Police and firefighters responded to Chase Tower shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Video from the scene shows a man scaling the building, and a number of first responders on the streets below.

He made it to the top of the tower around 10:45 a.m.

Other information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man saves infant twins left in Frayser home
Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Officer hugging the individual
Memphis police talk 17-year-old off edge of I-40 Bridge
Leeland Korman was jumping on a trampoline with his sister last week when their heads collided.
8-year-old suffers stroke after colliding with sister on trampoline
A food vendor is apologizing for the meal served on the first day of Black History Month.
Vendor apologizes for school lunch served on first day of Black History Month

Latest News

New Harry Potter game 'Hogwarts Legacy' will feature first transgender character
Photo taken by Gabby Petito shows injuries to her face before a domestic violence traffic stop.
Newly released photo of Gabby Petito shows injuries before traffic stop
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
Linda Thompson is forever grateful to everyone who helped after she suffered cardiac arrest at...
Woman saved by gym members after suffering cardiac arrest during workout
Chair Jerome Powell has been stressing that the Fed's campaign to conquer high inflation is far...
Fed Chair Powell sees ‘significant’ inflation drop in 2023