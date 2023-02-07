Toy Truck Drive
Local Memphis video game stores targeted in a series of burglaries

Memphis Burglary
Memphis Burglary(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three local GameStop stores in Memphis were targeted in a series of burglaries.

The first burglary took place on February 1 at the GameStop located on 7539 Winchester road. Video surveillance shows a sedan backing into the front doors of the business. Five suspects dressed in hooded jackets then entered the business and stole seven PS5 gaming consoles. There’s no more information available.

Similarly, there was a burglary on February 4 of the GameStop store on 465 North Germantown Parkway. Officers were informed that the suspects arrived in five vehicles and broke into the front door with a sledgehammer. The seven individuals entered the store and stole several thousands of dollars in merchandise. The other suspects were on the lookout. After the theft, they fled southbound on Germantown Parkway.

The GameStop on 1680 Union Avenue was burglarized by five suspects on February 5. This incident took place on 1680 Union Avenue. The suspects drove a vehicle, possibly an SUV, through the business’s doors knocking both doors off the hinges. Once the suspects were inside, they took several video games and controllers.

All three of the burglaries were captured on surveillance camera.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home
Memphis Showboats' 2023 USFL schedule released
