Juvenile, man injured after shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Raleigh left two people injured on Tuesday morning.

According to Memphis Police Department, the shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. on Homewood Drive off of James Road.

A juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur with minor injuries, and a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, says police.

Police say the man had a gunshot wound.

On the scene was a red car flipped over, but it is unclear how the car was involved.

We are working to bring you more information.

