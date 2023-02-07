Here is a list of players representing the Mid-South in the Super Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are a number of players representing Memphis and the greater Mid-South in the Super Bowl this upcoming Sunday:

Kansas City Chiefs

Jerrion Early (Walnut Grove, Mississippi)

Willie Gay (Starkville, Mississippi)

Trey Smith (Jackson, Tennessee)

Chris Jones (Houston, Mississippi)

Darius Harris (Middle Tennessee College)

Philadelphia Eagles

Reed Blankenship (Middle Tennessee College)

A.J. Brown (Mississippi State College, Starkville, Mississippi)

Fletcher Cox (Mississippi State College, Yazoo City, Mississippi)

Jake Elliot ( University of Memphis)

Kenneth Gainwell ( University of Memphis, Yazoo County, Mississippi)

Darius Slay (Mississippi State)

Quez Watkins (Southern Mississippi State)

Derek Barnett ( University of Tennessee, Nashville, Tennessee)

Noah Togiai (Southern Mississippi College)

Good luck to these players and the Super Bowl will take place this Sunday, February 12.

