Here is a list of players representing the Mid-South in the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during the second half of the NFL AFC...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are a number of players representing Memphis and the greater Mid-South in the Super Bowl this upcoming Sunday:

Kansas City Chiefs

Jerrion Early (Walnut Grove, Mississippi)

Willie Gay  (Starkville, Mississippi)

Trey Smith (Jackson, Tennessee)

Chris Jones (Houston, Mississippi)

Darius Harris (Middle Tennessee College)

Philadelphia Eagles

Reed Blankenship (Middle Tennessee College)

A.J. Brown (Mississippi State College, Starkville, Mississippi)

Fletcher Cox (Mississippi State College, Yazoo City, Mississippi)

Jake Elliot  ( University of Memphis)

Kenneth Gainwell ( University of Memphis, Yazoo County, Mississippi)

Darius Slay (Mississippi State)

Quez Watkins (Southern Mississippi State)

Derek Barnett ( University of Tennessee, Nashville, Tennessee)

Noah Togiai (Southern Mississippi College)

Good luck to these players and the Super Bowl will take place this Sunday, February 12.

