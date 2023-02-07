Toy Truck Drive
Grizzlies rookie to play in NBA Rising Stars Game

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenny Lofton Jr. stands in a huddle with teammates before a preseason...
Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenny Lofton Jr. stands in a huddle with teammates before a preseason NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies rookie Kenny Lofton Jr. is headed to the NBA Rising Stars Game.

He is also set to play in the NBA League Next Up Game.

Lofton signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft.

Lofton is averaging 20.6 points and 9.9 rebounds per game with the Memphis Hustle this season.

