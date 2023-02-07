Grizzlies rookie to play in NBA Rising Stars Game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies rookie Kenny Lofton Jr. is headed to the NBA Rising Stars Game.

He is also set to play in the NBA League Next Up Game.

Lofton signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft.

Lofton is averaging 20.6 points and 9.9 rebounds per game with the Memphis Hustle this season.

⭐️ Officially official ⭐️ @itzjunior35 is headed to the @nbagleague Next Up Game AND the @NBA Rising Stars Game! pic.twitter.com/nEJjpF6FsX — Memphis Hustle (@MemphisHustle) February 7, 2023

