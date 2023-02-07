Grizzlies rookie to play in NBA Rising Stars Game
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies rookie Kenny Lofton Jr. is headed to the NBA Rising Stars Game.
He is also set to play in the NBA League Next Up Game.
Lofton signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft.
Lofton is averaging 20.6 points and 9.9 rebounds per game with the Memphis Hustle this season.
