First Alert: Strong storms possible on Wednesday afternoon & evening

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weather system will deliver our next round of rain on Wednesday and some strong to severe storms will be possible.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) placed most of north Mississippi under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) on Wednesday. This means that scattered severe storms are possible. The rest of the area is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5).

There is a slight risk of severe storms on Wednesday.
There is a slight risk of severe storms on Wednesday.(wmc)

The morning will be mostly dry, but scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the late afternoon and evening. The greatest instability will be in the evening after 3 pm, so storm chances will be highest at that time. Some storms could have damaging winds.

The heaviest rain will be in the afternoon and evening Wednesday.
The heaviest rain will be in the afternoon and evening Wednesday.(wmc)

There is a low threat for flash flooding, but heavy rain could cause ponding on the roads on Wednesday night. Rainfall totals will be 1-1.5″ in most areas.

Rainfall totals could exceed 1" on Wednesday.
Rainfall totals could exceed 1" on Wednesday.(wmc)

