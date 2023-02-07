Child critical after shooting on Nelson Ave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a child, of an unknown age, was found with a gunshot wound on Nelson Avenue, near Roland Street.

The victim was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time.

