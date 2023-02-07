Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Child critical after shooting on Nelson Ave

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a child, of an unknown age, was found with a gunshot wound on Nelson Avenue, near Roland Street.

The victim was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man saves infant twins left in Frayser home
Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Officer hugging the individual
Memphis police talk 17-year-old off edge of I-40 Bridge
Leeland Korman was jumping on a trampoline with his sister last week when their heads collided.
8-year-old suffers stroke after colliding with sister on trampoline
Jerry Lawler
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during the second half of the NFL AFC...
Here is a list of players representing the Mid-South in the Super Bowl
Memphis City Council to present resolution on MPD policies
7 additional MPD officers violated policy in Tyre Nichols investigation
Monterrious Harris
Man files lawsuit against city, officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols, for similar alleged assault days prior
Mark Clouse received a heart transplant in January after a monthslong wait.
Tennessee baby receives heart transplant after monthslong wait