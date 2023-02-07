Child critical after shooting on Nelson Ave
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.
Police say a child, of an unknown age, was found with a gunshot wound on Nelson Avenue, near Roland Street.
The victim was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time.
