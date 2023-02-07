2 injured after shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Raleigh left two people injured on Tuesday morning.

According to Memphis Police Department, the shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. on Homewood Drive off of James Road.

A child and an adult were taken to the hospital.

On the scene was a red car flipped over, but it is unclear how the car was involved.

We are working to bring you more information.

