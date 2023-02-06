Williams lands AAC weekly honor roll award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Deandre Williams, senior forward for the Memphis Tigers, has earned his fourth American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll award for his play in Saturday’s overtime battle with Tulane.

The Texas native turned in his seventh double-double of the season over the weekend with 19 points and 17 rebounds which is a career-high. His play included five assists and two steals while shooting 8-18 in 43 minutes.

Williams managed to extend his double-digit scoring streak to 19 games and eclipsed 10-plus points for the 21st time in 23 outings on the year.

The Tigers (17-6, 7-3 AAC) hit the road Wednesday for a 6 p.m. showdown with South Florida on ESPN+ in Tampa.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.