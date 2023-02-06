Warm start to the week, First Alert to rain Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s chilly this morning with temperatures in the 30s, but we will have temperatures in the 60s this afternoon. We are also starting the day with patchy dense fog, especially in eastern Arkansas. Fog will clear by 9 am and then we will have some sunshine before clouds build in the afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 65 degrees. Winds South at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows will drop to the upper 40s to 50 degrees. Winds: South at 10 to 15 mph.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. A stray shower will be possible on Tuesday, but most of the day will be dry. A cold front will arrive on Wednesday, so it will be cloudy with periods of rain. Some strong thunderstorms will strong winds and lightning will be possible. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s with lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 50s. It will be cloudy and dry on Friday with highs in the lower 50s.

WEEKEND: We will have sunshine and no rain this weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s Saturday and then lower 50s Sunday.

