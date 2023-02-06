TSU band wins coveted Grammy music award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Band students at Tennessee State University have added a Grammy music award to their trophy list.

The Aristocrat of Bands at Tennessee State University won in the Best Gospel Roots Album category during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards this Sunday.

This win comes as no surprise to Southern Heritage classic founder, Fred Jones. “They stay current. I’m not surprised they won a Grammy for a gospel presentation because several years ago their halftime presentation was devoted to gospel music,” Jones said. “Last year, they did a tribute to Young Dolph at halftime. So, they understand. They’ve always been current and that’s the beauty of what you get with an HBCU band.”

With this historic win, the band becomes the first collegiate marching band to ever win a Grammy award.

