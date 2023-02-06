Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

TSU band wins coveted Grammy music award

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Band students at Tennessee State University have added a Grammy music award to their trophy list.

The Aristocrat of Bands at Tennessee State University won in the Best Gospel Roots Album category during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards this Sunday.

This win comes as no surprise to Southern Heritage classic founder, Fred Jones. “They stay current. I’m not surprised they won a Grammy for a gospel presentation because several years ago their halftime presentation was devoted to gospel music,” Jones said. “Last year, they did a tribute to Young Dolph at halftime. So, they understand. They’ve always been current and that’s the beauty of what you get with an HBCU band.”

With this historic win, the band becomes the first collegiate marching band to ever win a Grammy award.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer hugging the individual
Memphis police talk 17-year-old off edge of I-40 Bridge
Man saves infant twins left in Frayser home
Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
Memphis rapper goes viral on TikTok
Memphis rapper goes viral on TikTok
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her

Latest News

TSU band wins coveted Grammy music award
TSU band wins coveted Grammy music award
47 percent of Medicare Beneficiaries do not currently have dental coverage.
Tennessee Congressman introduces new Dental Care Act
Lamarquez Wilburn, 21
MPD: Man charged with voluntary manslaughter after shooting death at Whitehaven apartments
James Maslow, from left, Kendall Schmidt , Carlos Pena Jr., and Logan Henderson of Big Time...
Nickelodeon alumni ‘Big Time Rush’ set to perform in Southaven this summer