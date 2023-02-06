Tennessee National Guard’s 730th composite supply company deploys

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 200 soldiers were deployed from Tennessee National Guard’s 730th Composite Supply Company on Monday, February 6. This will be the first leg of a nine-month deployment overseas.

Based in Memphis, the 730th Company is a unit made up of specialty-trained Guardsmen in various logistics. They are also trained supply specialists that provide combat units with food, fuel, and supplies.

“Our Soldiers are ready to provide sustainment throughout the Middle East,” Capt. Ciarra Rench, commander of the 730th Composite Supply Company, said. ”We are well trained, prepared for the mission ahead, and ready to ensure success.”

The 730th Company has been prepping for this deployment for the past year. Most of their training took place at both the Memphis Armory and a number of National Guard training sites throughout the state.

The unit is initially deploying to Kuwait and then sending teams to countries throughout the Middle East to support other forward deployed military units.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.