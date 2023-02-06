Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tennessee lawmakers want to make day after Super Bowl a state holiday

Over 17 million Americans will miss work the day after the Super Bowl, according to a national study.
Over 17 million Americans will miss work the day after the Super Bowl, according to a national study.
By Jared Austin
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Tennessee lawmakers introduced legislation to make the day after the Super Bowl a state holiday replacing Columbus Day.

Rep. Joe Towns, Jr. and Sen. London Lamar of Memphis proposed the law change which states in the bill: Deleting the language “the second Monday in October, known as “Columbus Day”;” and by inserting the language “the first Monday after the Super Bowl, known as “Super Bowl Monday”;” immediately following the language “Washington Day.”

According to a national study, over 17 million Americans take the day after the Super Bowl off. Eleven million of them use pre-approved PTO while others either called in sick or don’t tell their bosses about not showing up.

It also found 40% of Americans think the day after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday.

If the law change passes, it would go into effect immediately.

This year’s Super Bowl will be on Feb. 12 as the Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer hugging the individual
Memphis police talk 17-year-old off edge of I-40 Bridge
Man saves infant twins left in Frayser home
Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
Memphis rapper goes viral on TikTok
Memphis rapper goes viral on TikTok
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her

Latest News

47 percent of Medicare Beneficiaries do not currently have dental coverage.
Tennessee Congressman introduces new Dental Care Act
Lamarquez Wilburn, 21
MPD: Man charged with voluntary manslaughter after shooting death at Whitehaven apartments
James Maslow, from left, Kendall Schmidt , Carlos Pena Jr., and Logan Henderson of Big Time...
Nickelodeon alumni ‘Big Time Rush’ set to perform in Southaven this summer
A headshot of senior forward Deandre Williams
Williams lands AAC weekly honor roll award
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby Co. deputy relieved of duty over use of force