Tennessee Congressman introduces new Dental Care Act

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) introduced the Medicare Medically Necessary Dental Care Act on Feb. 6.

This act will secure critical dental care for the 47 percent of Medicare beneficiaries who are currently not eligible for dental coverage.

“Without proper attention, dental problems can escalate into much more serious medical issues, especially in conjunction with other health concerns,” Congressman Cohen stated. “I am pleased that the Biden Administration has begun addressing this issue and hope that this legislation can codify these changes and spur a comprehensive approach to providing medically necessary dental care to all Medicare beneficiaries who qualify.”

The Medicare Medically Necessary Dental Care Act will provide coverage under Medicare part B for medically necessary dental procedures in conjunction with treatment of patients requiring prosthetic heart valve replacement and organ transplantation or the diagnoses of cancer of the head or neck, lymphoma, and leukemia.

