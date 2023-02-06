Suspects wanted after shooting at MPD officers on Mount Moriah Road and Emerald Street, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several suspects are wanted after Memphis police say officers were shot at Sunday in the area of Mount Moriah Road and Emerald Street.

One squad car was struck but no officers were injured.

Just after 4:00 p.m., MPD says multiple officers were chasing the suspects but lost them in the area of Germantown and Wolf River Boulevard.

The suspects occupied a silver Nissan with no back window and no tags.

Police say the suspects were firing shots out of the back window and the rear window was covered with a green towel.

It is unclear at this point what the suspects were doing that led up to the shooting.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Crimestoppers at (901) 528-CASH

