Shelby Co. deputy relieved of duty over use of force

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy was relieved of duty Monday pending an investigation, Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced.

The investigation is over use of force stemming from an arrest made in November 2022.

Bonner says video of the encounter was discovered on social media and the internal investigation was launched.

Details of the arrest incident have not been revealed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.