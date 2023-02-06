Proposal to reignite the ballot initiative process in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There hasn’t been an active ballot initiative process in Mississippi since the State Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional in May 2021.

Lawmakers could not agree on how to restore the process last session and now they’re trying again.

Mississippi State Senator Tyler McCaughn filed a proposal that cleared the first deadline.

As it stands, it would be much different than the previous initiative process.

The main change is there’s no pathway to change the State Constitution only new state laws.

McCaughn says he thinks any final version will likely include a way to do both.

“Once it’s passed out here, whenever you go and you amend the constitution, just like what we’re talking about. It’s got to go for the people to vote on and so the people will actually get the right at the end of the day― to work on that end to end to decide whether it’s something they’re happy with. If it’s not, they can reject it. We’ll come back to the table and see if we can’t keep working on it.”

The signature collection requirements are the other significant modifications from the proposal as it now stands.

The proposal calls for signatures from at least 12 percent of the state’s total registered voters as of the previous presidential election.

However, it also requests at least 100 signatures from each county and 10 from each municipality.

