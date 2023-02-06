Proposal to reignite the ballot initiative process in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There hasn’t been an active ballot initiative process in Mississippi since the State Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional in May 2021.
Lawmakers could not agree on how to restore the process last session and now they’re trying again.
Mississippi State Senator Tyler McCaughn filed a proposal that cleared the first deadline.
As it stands, it would be much different than the previous initiative process.
The main change is there’s no pathway to change the State Constitution only new state laws.
McCaughn says he thinks any final version will likely include a way to do both.
The signature collection requirements are the other significant modifications from the proposal as it now stands.
The proposal calls for signatures from at least 12 percent of the state’s total registered voters as of the previous presidential election.
However, it also requests at least 100 signatures from each county and 10 from each municipality.
