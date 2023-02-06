Press conference held to address power outages in North Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As of Sunday afternoon, at least 2,000 residents remain without power in Holly Springs after the Mid-South was slammed by an ice storm last week.

“One of the things that was most important to me was getting boots on the ground,” Holly Springs Mayor Sharon Gipson said in a press conference Sunday.

Many residents felt the mayor didn’t reach out for outside assistance soon enough. When we asked her about these claims, she said she reached out “to some the first day.”

Action News 5 pressed her further and asked when the first day was and she responded, “I can’t remember right now.”

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is now involved in the power restoration efforts—something Mayor Gipson seemingly took credit for during the press conference Sunday.

However, MEMA has no record of any formal declaration of emergency from Mayor Gipson, which would’ve been necessary for the agency to get involved in the coordination efforts to get crews from outside of Holly Springs to help repair the electrical grid.

Stephen McCranie, the executive director for MEMA, said the formal declaration of emergency came from the Marshall County Board of Supervisors. That declaration does cover The City of Holly Springs, however, it was not Mayor Gipson who signed off on it.

“We had the opportunity to come up here on the invite of the county and the districts,” said McCranie. “That’s when we came up here and offered our assistance.”

After the press conference, citizens of Holly Springs said the discrepancies have left them questioning Mayor Gipson’s ability to be transparent.

“We don’t want her in a bad spot,” said Sharon Quinn. “But we have people hurting right now.”

