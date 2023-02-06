Nickelodeon alumni ‘Big Time Rush’ set to perform in Southaven this summer

SOUTHAVEN, Miss.. (WMC) - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove, a Southaven venue undergoing a $10 million renovation that is nearing completion, has announced Big Time Rush as its second event for the 2023 season.

The band rose to stardom because of their famous Nickelodeon show, “Big Time Rush,” which aired from November 28, 2009 through July 25, 2013.

The concert date is on Sunday, June 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 10 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

The venue’s $10 million renovation brings private boxes, $9,800 seats, a lawn area for 1,300, and general admission for 800 and more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.