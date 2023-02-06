Toy Truck Drive
Nickelodeon alumni ‘Big Time Rush’ set to perform in Southaven this summer

James Maslow, from left, Kendall Schmidt , Carlos Pena Jr., and Logan Henderson of Big Time...
James Maslow, from left, Kendall Schmidt , Carlos Pena Jr., and Logan Henderson of Big Time Rush perform in concert during Q102's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)(Owen Sweeney | Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss.. (WMC) - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove, a Southaven venue undergoing a $10 million renovation that is nearing completion, has announced Big Time Rush as its second event for the 2023 season.

The band rose to stardom because of their famous Nickelodeon show, “Big Time Rush,” which aired from November 28, 2009 through July 25, 2013.

The concert date is on Sunday, June 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 10 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

The venue’s $10 million renovation brings private boxes, $9,800 seats, a lawn area for 1,300, and general admission for 800 and more.

